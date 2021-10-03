CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#BossMoves: Director & Writer Gina Atwater Inks Multi-Year Netflix Deal

By NewsOne Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack women are continuing to let their brilliance shine in the realm of entertainment and are making major moves in the process. According to Deadline, writer, producer and director Gina Atwater recently inked an overall deal with Netflix. Under the multi-year pact, Atwater—best known for her work on HBO’s Westworld—will...

