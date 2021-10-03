Tis the best of times and the worst of times

Lately, we have not been able to pick-up a newspaper or turn on the TV without hearing from newscasters, officials, Henny Penny, and Duckie Luckie that the sky is falling upon us in Alaska. To a large extent they are right. Oil revenues, the mothers-milk of our economy, have crashed. As a result, these are either the worst of times, or the best of times, not so much on what is happening to our state finances, but more importantly, how we individually and collectively respond to what is happening to us.