CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tis the best of times and the worst of times

By Charlie Dexter
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

Lately, we have not been able to pick-up a newspaper or turn on the TV without hearing from newscasters, officials, Henny Penny, and Duckie Luckie that the sky is falling upon us in Alaska. To a large extent they are right. Oil revenues, the mothers-milk of our economy, have crashed. As a result, these are either the worst of times, or the best of times, not so much on what is happening to our state finances, but more importantly, how we individually and collectively respond to what is happening to us.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
tetongravity.com

7 Ways to Have the Best Time Outdoors

It’s well-known that time spent outside is good for both your mind and body, but studies have shown that people who spend more of their leisure hours in the great outdoors are more likely to feel healthy, happy and satisfied with their lives. Apart from just feeling good, being outdoors is associated with a reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, asthma and mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
State
Connecticut State
Times Daily

Sharon Randall: The best time of life

Do me a favor. Take a minute and look back over your years. Never mind how long you’ve lived. Think about it. When was the best time of your life?. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Productive State In America

By several key indicators, economic conditions worsened in the United States in 2020. Unemployment climbed from an annual average of 3.7% to 8.1%, GDP fell by 3.5%, and businesses across the country shuttered operations for good. There were some bright spots, however, and one of them is labor productivity, which increased in much of the […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Cleveland Scene

The McRib Will Soon Return to McDonalds and a Divided Nation Rejoices

Like a particularly resilient — though also delicious — villain in a slasher film, the McRib is returning to McDonald's menus … right around Halloween. The McRib comes back to McDonald's on Monday, Nov. 1, for the dreaded "limited time only." The unexpected re-emergence of the paradoxically boneless sandwich is in observance of its 40th anniversary.
CLEVELAND, OH
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

WE DON'T DESERVE THIS |Somers In Alaska

We honestly don't deserve this... We are a family of 5 living life in North Pole, Alaska! Where Santa Claus House is right down the street! We love spending time together as a family, having fun, learning through homeschooling, growing in our faith, and building our forever home! We hope you enjoy seeing are crazy life, full of lots of laughs, great memories and maybe a few tears..
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Hp
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

National divorce is a poisonously stupid idea

Divorce usually isn’t a good idea, and that’s especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. A cadre of apocalyptic writers on the right, who believe the country is too far gone to save, has become obsessed with a Secession 2.0 that would cleave red America from blue and allow the former to escape the ever-rising tide of woke insanity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

The U.S. census has been conducted once every decade since 1790. The first results of the 2020 survey were released in April, and they show that the country’s population grew over the previous 10 years at the second-lowest pace in history, increasing by 7.4%, to 331,449,281 — about half the rate it grew by in […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
KFC
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Things that are inexplicable

James Maass: 'You can't win. So why do it? ... Gambling will always ruin more lives than it will ever help.'I've worked in and around the gaming industry for over 35 years. To be specific, let's call it what it is: the gambling/betting industry. Greyhound and horse racing, sports betting, cards, dice — all of it. Most inexplicable human nature in regards to betting can be explained through addiction, unfortunately, or the basic lack of understanding how the mathematical part of betting works, and how all games of chance are based on probability and that's why the house or casino,...
BEAVERTON, OR
retechnology.com

Is October the Best Time to Buy a Home?

After spring and summer with a surprisingly low inventory of homes for sale, October may be this year's best month to shop for a house. If your real estate prospects are renting and looking to buy, but are on the fence about when to start looking for your new home, share this infographic with them. They'll see the top reasons why they might want to begin their home search now.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which City Was Named America's Safest?

The notion of “better safe than sorry” has been taken to a municipal level in a new WalletHub study that identified the safest cities in the U.S. — along with the metropolises where safety often seems like an elusive commodity. What Happened: WalletHub surveyed 182 cities with 44 different safety-related...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

Most investors understand the theory behind a good stock being an even better opportunity when its price is lowered. However, a lower price doesn't necessarily make a stock a good pick; if it's not worth owning, it's not worth owning at any price. That's true even among the blue chips that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy