An Affordable Private Island? Set a Course for $339K Duck Ledges Island

Pine Island is easily one of the most unique destinations in southwest Florida. This 17-mile long, two-mile wide island with the small-town feel is filled with locals who have a heart for one another. From the Matlacha (most “fishingest” bridge) to the tip of Bokeelia or Saint James City, you will smell the salt-air as it wafts in from Pine Island Sound. Old Florida style is just one of the many distinctive qualities that make this island such a rare find. This once-upon-a-time commercial fishing village still boasts many daily deliveries from the sea to its family-owned and run eateries. Boutiques and art galleries line the road with sights that are likely to fill your day. When you’ve shopped, perused, and studied the various artistic expressions of the locals, let them fill your belly with fresh shrimp, grouper, or trout. If education piques your interest, some of these destinations should top your list.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO