Real Estate

An Affordable Private Island? Set a Course for $339K Duck Ledges Island

By Kellie Speed
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've always desired a residence on your own exclusive private island, the opportunity is here. On the market in Maine for $339,000, Duck Ledges Island offers the ultimate getaway, with just a single 540-square-foot cottage on the secluded isle. About three hours north of Portland, ME, the tiny speck...

94.9 HOM

Private Island in Casco Bay, Maine Sells For $7 Million to Motivational Speaker

An 86-acre private island In Casco Bay has sold for $7 million to a popular motivational speaker from California. According to Maine Biz, the property was listed for just 48 days before it was bought by motivational speaker Ed Mylett. He got a deal at $7 million with the listed price was $10.5 million. Here's a quick video of one of Mylett's motivational speeches, "You Are Destined For Greatness."
MAINE STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Fairfield beach home offers views of nature from every floor

FAIRFIELD — Since all new Fairfield beach area homes must be elevated, owner/listing agent Beverly Walsh and her husband had to put on their thinking caps while designing their home at 655 Beach Road. “We wanted to have easy access to the outdoors and we designed the house with that...
FAIRFIELD, CT
mainebiz.biz

Private Casco Bay island with storied family compound sells for $7M

A Casco Bay island that is part of the municipality of Chebeague Island and was listed for $10.5 million has been sold for $7 million, according to public records. The deal for the 86-acre Hope Island came after a relatively short 48 days on the market and was the second-highest priced residential sale in Maine this year, the broker said. The deal closed Sept. 7, and was announced recently.
PORTLAND, ME
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
TravelPulse

MSC Cruises To Name New Flagship at Private Island

MSC Cruises will officially name its new flagship, the 5,632-passenger, 169,400-gross-ton MSC Seashore, on Nov. 18 at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas. The company said it will be the first cruise ship naming ceremony to be held at a private island. The event will be attended by travel advisors and media as well as other key company stakeholders.
MIAMI, FL
Travel + Leisure

This Luxurious Private Island in the Maldives Is Now Offering a Wellness Buyout Package for $85,000 a Night

Ithaafushi, the largest private island in the Maldives, can now be all yours for a wellness getaway unlike any other. Sprawled across 32,000 square meters in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the island offers luxury experiences that know no bounds. This begins before guests even arrive, thanks to a 40-minute private yacht ride to the island. During this time, visitors will be greeted by a personal concierge who remains on hand to attend to every whim.
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Richard Branson’s Newest Caribbean Private Island Is Open

Sir Richard Branson’s newest private-island destination is officially open, according to Virgin Limited Edition. The-125 acre Moskito Island, set in the heart of the British Virgin Islands, is the “newest jewel in the Caribbean,” Virgin says. The island’s accommodations are set across three “estates”: The Oasis Estate, the Point Estate...
TRAVEL
flguide.com

Pine Island

Pine Island is easily one of the most unique destinations in southwest Florida. This 17-mile long, two-mile wide island with the small-town feel is filled with locals who have a heart for one another. From the Matlacha (most “fishingest” bridge) to the tip of Bokeelia or Saint James City, you will smell the salt-air as it wafts in from Pine Island Sound. Old Florida style is just one of the many distinctive qualities that make this island such a rare find. This once-upon-a-time commercial fishing village still boasts many daily deliveries from the sea to its family-owned and run eateries. Boutiques and art galleries line the road with sights that are likely to fill your day. When you’ve shopped, perused, and studied the various artistic expressions of the locals, let them fill your belly with fresh shrimp, grouper, or trout. If education piques your interest, some of these destinations should top your list.
TRAVEL
sanjuanjournal.com

EDC to offer free Tree Worker Basics Course on Orcas Island

Submitted by the Economic Development Council of San Juan County. People who want to make a living working with trees or forests are invited to a free, hands-on, outdoor course offered by the Economic Development Council of San Juan County. The course will be taught by Carson Sprenger, proprietor of Rain Shadow Consulting at their Orcas Island facilities, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturdays Oct. 30-Nov. 20. The course is sponsored by a generous donation from the family of Walt Corbin and from the Kiwanis Club of Orcas Island.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Virgin Islands

Royal Caribbean Group announced it has reached a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deal will further enhance Crown Bay in St. Thomas, as well as a significant redevelopment of Frederiksted, St Croix in the future. The agreement is the first step in a longer process of...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Richard Branson Expands Hotel Portfolio on New Private Island

Moskito Island – a sister island to Richard Branson’s ultra-luxury Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands – is set to debut this week with two new estates under the Virgin Limited portfolio. The island, which features privately owned villa estates and the Branson Estate, is unveiling The Point Estate...
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Tiny one-bedroom Welsh cottage for sale for £35k — but there's a catch

Are you on the hunt for a fixer upper? This tiny one-bedroom period cottage is for sale in Pant Glas, Wales, for just £35,000 — but it needs some serious TLC. Located within driving distance to Caernarfon and Porthmadog, the charming abode has a front garden hidden behind a stone wall, tiny kitchen with a fridge and cooker, a box-sized bedroom, plus a rustic living room with room for one sofa. If you're looking for a project, then this super small home could be the ticket.
REAL ESTATE

