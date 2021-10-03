Business Briefcase

Better Body Fitness of Montana Inc. adds to their team and promotions. Joe MacDougall has joined Better Body Fitness as a retail specialist in the Helena store. MacDougall, a Helena native, graduated from Helena High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for five years. A fitness enthusiast, MacDougall joined the team in 2021 as a retail sales associate and is responsible for outfitting the everyday person with all that Better Body Fitness has to offer in the greater Helena area.