Massachusetts registered sex offender indicted on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation
A Massachusetts man was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation offenses. Brian Hohman, 57, of Sandisfield, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of commission of a felony offense involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender. Hohman is currently being held in Connecticut on unrelated state charges and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield at a later date.fallriverreporter.com
