Chicago, IL

Funeral held for Chicago teen gunned down while sitting in car outside SW Side home

By Michelle Gallardo
 5 days ago

Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to an 18-year-old killed in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side last weekend.

Azul de la Garza was shot seven times while sitting inside their car last Saturday night in West Elsdon after a day spent with their mother.

Relatives said officers were alerted by a nearby ShotSpotter and arrived on the scene just moments after the teen's father ran out of the house when he heard the gunshots himself.

RELATED: 'It is a nightmare': Teen shot 7 times while sitting in car outside SW Side home, family says

De la Garza was one of four siblings and had just graduated from Solorio Academy, where they participated in the high school's wrestling team. They were also an artist who loved to paint and was planning to take a year off to work, even after being admitted to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Their family said they just wanted everyone in the world to be treated with kindness.

Pronouns: Showing respect and inclusion

Police have not made any arrests in the case and family members are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The 18-year-old is just one of eight people killed in Chicago so far this weekend.

Comments / 9

Lili Fields
5d ago

so this was her own area in front of her own home and while she was sitting in her own family car? the killer went to Target her and didn't care it was in front of the family, as if they made her an example and the issue was w her father or something she may have gotten involved w, and I would say unwittingly, at such a young age while her mom still takes her shopping

Reply(1)
4
 

