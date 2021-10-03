Wake-Up Forecast for Monday

Temperatures will start out in the low-mid 50s near and shortly after daybreak. A light coat is advised out the door Monday morning as a result. Wind speeds will not be an issue, but you will want a few extra minutes because there is expected to be some patchy fog for the early morning commute. Temperatures do eventually get closer to 60 in the 10-11 AM window (and above it for lunch breaks), but this will be a morning where you will not want to oversleep (compared to easier commutes lying ahead).