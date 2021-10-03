Cadiz woman injured in Lyon Co. rollover wreck
A Cadiz woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover wreck in Lyon County early Sunday morning about 8 miles south of Eddyville. According to a news release from Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he responded to reports of a crash on KY 274 at approximately 6 a.m. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Barbre of Cadiz had been traveling southbound when she failed to navigate a curve and went off the roadway. The vehicle impacted multiple trees and overturned down into a 35 foot embankment.whopam.com
