CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyon County, KY

Cadiz woman injured in Lyon Co. rollover wreck

By News Staff
whopam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cadiz woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover wreck in Lyon County early Sunday morning about 8 miles south of Eddyville. According to a news release from Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he responded to reports of a crash on KY 274 at approximately 6 a.m. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Barbre of Cadiz had been traveling southbound when she failed to navigate a curve and went off the roadway. The vehicle impacted multiple trees and overturned down into a 35 foot embankment.

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Cadiz, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Eddyville, KY
City
Cadiz, KY
Cadiz, KY
Crime & Safety
Lyon County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Lyon County, KY
Lyon County, KY
Accidents
Cadiz, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Paducah, KY
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. The talks are a continuation of "pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Lyon Co#Onstar
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy