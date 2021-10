Gold markets have fallen during the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the $1750 level, an area that has been important more than once. The fact that we are trying to hang on here is a good sign, but quite frankly the close of the daily candlestick will be the most important part. If we were to close at these lower levels, it is likely that we will eventually see this market push through the bottom and go looking towards the $1725 level again. Granted, there is no guarantee, but it clearly would be a resumption of the selling pressure.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO