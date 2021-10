The month of October will get started on a mild note this year. Warmer than average temperatures are expected across the entire Upper Midwest and Northern Plains region through the first part of October, maybe the first half, possibly most of the month but this forecaster hesitates to promise too much from weather that will occur so far out in time. This warm fall weather will, no doubt, generate thoughts and conversations about what this mild fall weather signifies about the upcoming winter.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO