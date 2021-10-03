CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Let’s Eat! Englewood was great, but now it's 'Let’s Diet'

By KIM PARKS Englewood Chamber
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides Thanksgiving, Let’s Eat! Englewood is my favorite time of the year. I even call it my “Super Bowl”… with an emphasis on “bowl.”. We had more than 20 restaurant members participate this year and it was wildly successful. It’s always a great opportunity for the restaurants to showcase themselves...

WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Dimas Brothers Café

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- Dimas Brother’s Café is a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday to a community in love with their food. Brothers Evan and Spiro Dimas started the restaurant in 2019. The restaurant began as a place to cater when their downtown restaurant had to close for a few months. Dimas Bros […]
SENECA, SC
wspa.com

Let’s Eat at Harvest Kitchen in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for fresh food made right in front of you from the farm down the road and fast, you’ll want to try Harvest Kitchen in Greer, S.C. Heidi Henry and her daughter Maria run the restaurant Mon-Sat from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. making smoothies and fresh meal bowls for you to enjoy.
GREER, SC
madison

Let's Eat: Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine brings Madison sweets and savories from South America

Cynthia García’s motto has always been to “dream while you’re awake.” And it was a driving force that helped her start her business, Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine. “It’s been very exciting going on this path” said Garcia, who grew up in Iquitos, Peru. “I love bringing Peruvians in my community those memories from a home country that’s far away. And for my other customers, it’s all about the experience of trying something different, something new with all of these full flavors.”
MADISON, WI
Minot Daily News

Let’s Cook: The Best of Both

Their residence was in large drawer in a chest of drawers that had been painted various colors, including bright red and navy blue, to once suit my fancy. The five-drawer chest eventually succumbed to feature two shades of beige that went very nicely in the extra bedroom of my parents’ home. All five drawers were dedicated to images that my mother felt worth of saving–three of them for photographs and the other two were for gathered images that she had saved from calendars, magazines, cards and so forth.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
Indiana State
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Let’s Make Pasta!

I love Pasta. There, I said it. It is a weakness I have. Homemade pasta is a bigger weakness. Once you experience homemade pasta, it is close to impossible to go back to the store brand pastas. Making homemade pasta can require extra time – but it is worth it. If you haven’t ventured past the convenience of dried pasta, it’s time to make some changes in your life. We have nothing against dried pasta — there is definitely a time and a place for it, and in fact, sometimes there’s nothing better for a quick and satisfying weeknight dinner. If you’ve ever tried homemade pasta, however, you understand what pasta is really all about. Homemade pasta is a little chewy and very tender; it really does just melt in your mouth. It may sound difficult, but making your own pasta is actually much easier than you might think. Fresh pasta comes together quite quickly. Mixing and kneading the dough takes about 10 minutes, then you let it rest for 30 minutes. You can use this resting time to pull together the ingredients for the pasta sauce. After resting, rolling out and cutting the dough takes maybe another 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how fast you go and how many helpers you have.
FOOD & DRINKS
Great Bend Tribune

Let’s get ready for fall

The smells and feelings of Fall are in the air. And the transition from this season to another is happening right now. First, I know this sounds sacrilegious, but I am looking forward to our garden drying up. I don’t dare say it, do I? I want it to stop producing. The tomatoes just don’t know when to say, “I give!” Stupid little round, red things! How could I love them so much at the beginning, and now, I can hardly look at their little red faces?
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Sandusky Register

Let's go!

Oastoberfest: From noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Twin Oast Brewing, at 3630 Ohio 53, is having its Oastoberfest. The event features German music, traditional folk dancing, food and, of course, spirits. VERMILION. Oktoberfest Weekend: From Friday through Sunday, celebrate Oktoberfest in Vermilion. The event is taking place...
LIFESTYLE
givemeastoria.com

Let’s Get Cheesy

When we use the word “cheesy,” we often think of overdone rom-coms and corny romantic gestures, but what we really should be thinking of is actual cheese. Cheese can be added to pretty much anything, make it even tastier, and it’s worth taking a minute to appreciate its greatness. We don’t know for certain who created this delicious food, but there’s hardly a dish to be found that doesn’t include “formaggio,” “Kaese,” or “queso,” just to give it a few additional love names in different languages. Being a cheese lover is universal and something to show pride in – so let’s be cheesy, shall we?
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Michael Saunders
yoursun.com

One-pot wonders: All the flavor without all the cleanup

One-pot meals are those made entirely in a single pot, which cuts down considerably on what I consider the monstrous chore of having to clean up after cooking dinner. They often quite good, presumably because the flavors blend organically together. Occasionally they are absolutely spectacular. The three dishes I made...
RECIPES
nwaonline.com

Let's Eat: Mangos, The 120 Tapas Bar, Prelude Breakfast Bar

Welcome to your new source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas! Every Friday, we'll highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene. This week in local restaurant news, we cover a taco shop's expansion to east Fayetteville, a tapas bar coming soon to Rogers and recent renovations at Prelude Breakfast Bar.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Power 95.9

What Does A Blue Pumpkin Mean For Halloween?

It is early October and we are so ready for Halloween. I know my kids are so ready to be able to go door-to-door trick or treating in our small neighborhood. If you have kids like I do they are already working on their costumes and who they want to be this year. My daughter Addy is set on Wendy from Peter Pan and my son Grant is hard at work on his costume. He is always looking to do something unique and he makes them himself.
FESTIVAL
On Milwaukee

Let's drink and recap "The Great British Baking Show" episode one

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. Fall is here, and the temperatures are dropping – so what better time to cuddle up with the snuggly sweater of the streaming world, a blanket in television form: "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix!
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Restaurants#Real Estate#Trout#Diamonds#Food Drink#Boots Bling In#Arnold Insurance#Key Agency#Abels Marine#Englewood Glass Mirror#Max Alliance Group#Pope Insurance#Grande Aire Services#Lemon Bay Glass Mirror#Amber Craft#Mac N#Chamber Buddies
Block Island Times

Let’s remember Les

Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 to 4 p.m. at Old Island Pub. Friends and the community are invited to come together and share stories, food, and good-time memories as we pay affectionate homage to Leslie Dodge Slate, 1952 to 2021, a quintessential Block Islander we all miss. For more information, contact Monica at (401) 742-5044.
nwaonline.com

Let's Eat: New Bakery, New Name, New Rules at 8th Street Market

Welcome to your new source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we'll highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene. This week, we cover a few recent developments at Bentonville's 8th Street Market, the popular cluster of restaurants and shops near the Momentary.
BENTONVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Keene Sentinel

Let’s get comfy…

When we start waking up to temperatures in the 40s and the leaves are turning all kinds of beautiful colors outside, our attention starts diverting a bit away from all those yard and garden chores still to be wrapped up. It’s time to get cozy and turn our creative minds towards the inside of our homes.
KEENE, NH
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS

