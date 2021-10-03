This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall

For those who love scary, spooky, creepy places, we are lucky in North Carolina that we never have to wait until Halloween season to find them. Check out our latest road trip below. This creepy trip travels to some of the spookiest places in the Tar Heel State. You’re sure to love this devilish outing. Check it out!

Here's an interactive road trip map to use as your navigation. Ready for a hair raising day? Let's go!

1. Helen's Bridge - Asheville

2. Brown Mountain Lights - Highway 181 between mile marker 20 and 21

3. Old Wilkes County Jail - Wilkesboro

4. Devil's Tramping Ground - Bear Creek

Constructed from local stone in 1909, this tall, arched overpass was built to provide access to the Zealandia Mansion. Soon after, a distraught woman whose daughter died in a fire was so torn up by the loss of her daughter that she hung herself from the bridge. To this day, her spirit remains. Folks who've visited the bridge with the express purpose to call out to the woman in an attempt to get her to show herself or to speak have reported their car won't start when they are ready to leave. Read more about the bridge and Helen's storyParanormal? Science? Aliens? Something else? Decide for yourself as you photograph and take videos of the mysterious Brown Mountain lights and orbs commonly seen from this spot overlooking Brown Mountain along Highway 181 between mile markers 20 and 21. Although sightings have been reported all year long, the lights seem to be the most prolific in October and November. Learn more and see videosBuilt in 1859 and utilized as the county jail until 1915, the two-story structure saw more than its fair share of notoriously dangerous criminals when in use. Today, it's included in the tour of buildings of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Be sure to perk up your ears when approaching and/or inside the structure. Some folks hear a couple arguing from opposing cells in the block. Ghost chasers speculate the pair were part of a love triangle where the third party (a woman) was brutally murdered by the male in the trio. In the end, only the male hanged. It seems the night before the hanging, he wrote a detailed confession to the murder that did not include the other woman who was jailed for the offense. She was set free. Learn moreDare to spend the night in this barren camping spot on the edge of a forest thicket near Bear Creek. Local lore says this bare spot is where the devil comes and goes from his earthly appearances. As such, nothing will grow in this circular patch of land. Not only that... it's said that anything placed within the circle before you go to sleep when camping here will mysteriously be moved to outside the circle by the time you awaken. Learn more and then dare to plan your own overnight stay after you read

Do you love our road trips? Here are a couple of other wildly popular routes for roadtrippers: The Lighthouse Road Trip On The North Carolina Coast That’s Dreamily Beautiful and This Natural Wonders Road Trip Will Show You North Carolina Like You’ve Never Seen It Before .

The post This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall appeared first on Only In Your State .