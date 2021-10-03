Secretary Naig announces new farmer mental health support programs
DES MOINES — As part of National Farm Safety and Health Week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been awarded a $500,000 grant to expand farmer mental health support programs in Iowa. The department will partner with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to help raise awareness about mental health and wellness resources, and help make them more accessible to farmers and rural communities.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
