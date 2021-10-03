State golf tournament tee times

Below are pictures of the Vandalia Boys Golf Team from Day 1 (Round 1) of the IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. After Day 1, the Vandals are at the top of the Leaderboard holding the 1st Place spot by 4 strokes over 2nd Place IC Catholic. On the Individual Leaderboard, Chase Laack is currently in a 2-way tie for 1st Place at 2 under par 70. The Vandals will continue play in the tournament with Round 2 on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO