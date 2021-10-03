Tri Town Trail opens with a fun run

Participants run over a bridge in a fun run during the grand opening of the northern section of the Tri Town Trail at Preston Community Park on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. The event, which also featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities, opened the 4.2-mile path for hikers and runners. The path with a trailhead on Route 117 has been unofficially open for about a year but recent improvements including bridges have been made. The Tri-Town Trail Association’s long term goal is to connect the trail, and others along the way, to Bluff Point State Park in Groton. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Participants in a fun run move through the northern section of the Tri Town Trail at Preston Community Park Sunday October 3, 2021.

The event, which featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities, opened the 4.2-mile path for hikers and runners. The path with a trailhead on Route 117 has been unofficially open for about a year but recent improvements including bridges have been made. The Tri-Town Trail Association's long term goal is to connect the trail, and others along the way, to Bluff Point State Park in Groton.