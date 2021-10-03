CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, CT

Tri Town Trail opens with a fun run

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyW6X_0cG6xMKD00
Participants run over a bridge in a fun run during the grand opening of the northern section of the Tri Town Trail at Preston Community Park on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. The event, which also featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities, opened the 4.2-mile path for hikers and runners. The path with a trailhead on Route 117 has been unofficially open for about a year but recent improvements including bridges have been made. The Tri-Town Trail Association’s long term goal is to connect the trail, and others along the way, to Bluff Point State Park in Groton. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Participants in a fun run move through the northern section of the Tri Town Trail at Preston Community Park Sunday October 3, 2021.

The event, which featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities, opened the 4.2-mile path for hikers and runners. The path with a trailhead on Route 117 has been unofficially open for about a year but recent improvements including bridges have been made. The Tri-Town Trail Association's long term goal is to connect the trail, and others along the way, to Bluff Point State Park in Groton.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Groton, CT
Lifestyle
City
Preston, CT
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Run#Tri#Bluff Point State Park
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
472
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy