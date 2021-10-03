CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mitch Morse: "We Can Be Even More Efficient"

the buffalo bills
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills Center Mitch Morse addresses the media after the Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans. Topics include: how the weather affected the game early on, why it was important for the Bills to establish the run today, why the offense is clicking right now, changes to the offensive line rotation today especially with the addition of Offensive Tackle Spencer Brown, and how he's seen Quarterback Josh Allen pull off amazing throws.

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

Related
the buffalo bills

Mitch Morse: "Lots of Work To Do"

Bills Offensive Center Mitch Morse meets with the media after practice on Wednesday September 29th, 2021. Topics include: how their running game has improved in the last three weeks, how Josh Allen played against the Washington Football Team, how to prepare for the Texans defense that plays with high intensity and how the league still keeps him humble.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Bills Center
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
cbs17

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo Friday night following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Six potential trade destinations for Matt Ryan

The trend continues of the Atlanta Falcons finding a way to lose despite Matt Ryan doing everything he can to win, it is ridiculous. No quarterback in NFL history has had the kind of bad luck that Ryan has had over the course of a career, especially during the past five seasons he has played. All he does is stay healthy, make plays, and get disrespected by Falcons fans and NFL fans in general.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy