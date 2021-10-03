Mitch Morse: "We Can Be Even More Efficient"

The trend continues of the Atlanta Falcons finding a way to lose despite Matt Ryan doing everything he can to win, it is ridiculous. No quarterback in NFL history has had the kind of bad luck that Ryan has had over the course of a career, especially during the past five seasons he has played. All he does is stay healthy, make plays, and get disrespected by Falcons fans and NFL fans in general.

