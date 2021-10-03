Mitch Morse: "We Can Be Even More Efficient"
Bills Center Mitch Morse addresses the media after the Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans. Topics include: how the weather affected the game early on, why it was important for the Bills to establish the run today, why the offense is clicking right now, changes to the offensive line rotation today especially with the addition of Offensive Tackle Spencer Brown, and how he's seen Quarterback Josh Allen pull off amazing throws.www.buffalobills.com
