Clint Eastwood wins $6.1 million CBD-related lawsuit

Welcome to our list setting out Clint Eastwood’s best movies he directed. Here we go…. This film was under my radar until Matt Damon appeared with an acting nomination at the Academy Awards. Damon has been on the fence for me as an actor. His best performances are always at the helm of a great director (think about it…) in the wrong hands, we all suffer. So after watching Damon’s emotional, inspiring, believable performance as rugby coach Francois Pienaar, I had to invest myself in the film and congratulate its director, Clint Eastwood. Not quite a biographical tale, not quite a sports film, Invictus takes its name from a William Ernet Henly poem, meaning, “unconquered.” And it delivers that thematic premise. It’s important to note Eastwood’s handling of theme in this directorial effort. The plot points are a tad predictable, but Eastwood is successful in pushing through to illustrate what it takes to drive a poverty-stricken nation to success. Inspiration is found on the playing field between two great leaders and their love for country. The film is seamless in its editing, and intense on the playing field with its cinematography. Eastwood handles Morgan Freeman’s portrayal of Nelson Mandela well enough, although, its not one of Freeman’s best.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO