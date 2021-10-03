CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Clint Eastwood wins $6.1 million CBD-related lawsuit

By Jon Brown
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Clint Eastwood and the company that owns the rights to his likeness won a $6.1 million in a lawsuit Friday against a company in Lithuania that allegedly used his image to imply he supports their products. R. Gary Klausner of U.S. District Court for the Central District of California...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 31

Rambling Man
5d ago

Eastwood isn't the only celebrity whose been ripped off by CBD shysters. FB has a lot of ads...but FB has Community Standards! What a laugh!

Reply(2)
27
GOD'S GURL
5d ago

Yup pay the man! These people know exactly what they do.Just hoping Clint's not paying attention...

Reply
15
Related
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great Western Movies Favored By Clint Eastwood

Sweeping open vistas, badass duels, hectic train heists and no shortage of sweaty close-ups. Beyond basic thrills, people tune in to westerns to revisit an era of freedom where lives had price tags and stoic cowboys were the living embodiment of Hollywood’s hypermasculinity, the ultimate self-made men. Violent yet chivalrous, these fearless lone wolfs sat at the top of a society driven by the survival of the fittest — your individual worth set by nothing but your horse, cunning and drawing speed.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why The ‘Hell’ Is Clint Eastwood Still Working In His 90s? He Has A Good Answer

Another year, another film from Clint Eastwood. His latest, Cry Macho, just released in theaters and on streaming, and the 91-year-old directs and stars in the movie, still bringing a firm amount of energy to his work. While the movie has received mixed reviews, critics do seem to be marveling at the craftsmanship that Eastwood can still put into his films. With the Hollywood veteran still working at such a high capacity. You might be tempted to ask, 'Why the "hell" is he still working in his 90s? Well, he has a pretty good answer.
MOVIES
Washington Post

What Clint Eastwood can teach Americans about the lost art of persuasion

At a moment of intense polarization, when all possibility of persuasion seems lost, the unlikely hero we need has ridden into town — or at least onto HBO Max and into a theater near you. I speak, of course, of director and actor Clint Eastwood, whose career and latest movie, “Cry Macho,” offer a useful reminder: It’s not just the message that matters, but the pairing of message and messenger.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Webster County Citizen

Clint Eastwood awarded 6m damages in CBD dispute

Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a CBD seller. The 91-year-old director had taken legal action against Mediatonas UAB for using his name and likeness to promote their products without his permission, and now a judge in California has entered a default judgement against the Lithuanian company after they failed to respond to a summons in March.
CALIFORNIA, MO
IndieWire

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Is ‘a Shrunken Dirty Harry,’ Says Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader’s Facebook page remains a reliable source of entertainment, insight, and shock value for cinephiles. In advance of his new film “The Card Counter,” released September 10, Schrader said distributor Focus Features asked him to pull back from his often-unfiltered posts. Well, the writer/director is now out of Facebook jail and he’s as uncensored as ever. Case in point: The “First Reformed” director used the platform to take down Clint Eastwood’s new western “Cry Macho,” now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Critics haven’t been delighted by the 91-year-old filmmaker’s latest film, but they’ve been relatively kind; the 75-year-old...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
UV Cavalier Daily

“Cry Macho” is an unfortunate low point for Clint Eastwood

Last week, the most culturally significant American film genre saw a new addition from a Hollywood legend. Clint Eastwood returned to the western genre to direct and star in “Cry Macho,” available in theaters and to stream on HBO Max. Based on a novel of the same name, the film follows an old broken rodeo star on a mission to retrieve a young teen from his abusive mother in Mexico.
MOVIES
popoptiq.com

10 Best Movies Directed by Clint Eastwood (Of All Time)

Welcome to our list setting out Clint Eastwood’s best movies he directed. Here we go…. This film was under my radar until Matt Damon appeared with an acting nomination at the Academy Awards. Damon has been on the fence for me as an actor. His best performances are always at the helm of a great director (think about it…) in the wrong hands, we all suffer. So after watching Damon’s emotional, inspiring, believable performance as rugby coach Francois Pienaar, I had to invest myself in the film and congratulate its director, Clint Eastwood. Not quite a biographical tale, not quite a sports film, Invictus takes its name from a William Ernet Henly poem, meaning, “unconquered.” And it delivers that thematic premise. It’s important to note Eastwood’s handling of theme in this directorial effort. The plot points are a tad predictable, but Eastwood is successful in pushing through to illustrate what it takes to drive a poverty-stricken nation to success. Inspiration is found on the playing field between two great leaders and their love for country. The film is seamless in its editing, and intense on the playing field with its cinematography. Eastwood handles Morgan Freeman’s portrayal of Nelson Mandela well enough, although, its not one of Freeman’s best.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#District Court#The New York Times
culturemap.com

WarnerMedia presents "Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. WarnerMedia will present "Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy," an exhibition of props and costumes from 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros. along with memorabilia from Eastwood’s personal collection. Items include the Gran Torino car from the 2008 film Gran Torino, boxing gloves from 2004’s Million Dollar Baby, Bradley Cooper’s costume from 2014’s American Sniper, the saxophone from 1988’s Bird, Clint Eastwood’s director’s chair, and more.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Cry Macho’: Clint Eastwood’s career putters to the finish line

The longer you keep making movies, the greater the likelihood you end your career with a dud. Clint Eastwood (“Million Dollar Baby”) has been riding that line for about 15 years now, and if his new film “Cry Macho” ends up being his last, it will be a forgettable end to the iconic actor/director’s filmography.
MOVIES
theithacan.org

Review: Clint Eastwood makes welcome return to the western genre

The western genre in the second half of the 20th century is defined by the image of one man: Clint Eastwood. His furrowed brow and wanton violence hidden behind a nearly silent persona influenced the aesthetics of the cowboy opera for decades. In 1992, Eastwood released his then final statement on the western in “Unforgiven,” but now with “Cry Macho,” he returns to the world of arid deserts and wild horses that made him a household name.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘Cry Macho’ is an inferior Clint Eastwood vehicle

On a recent podcast, Quentin Tarantino mused about how the creative reputations of aging film directors would have been improved if they had just stopped directing before the quality of their films began to slide. What if Alfred Hitchcock stopped after “The Birds”? What about George Cukor after “My Fair Lady” and Billy Wilder after “The Fortune Cookie”? I would argue that I would rather see a bad Alfred Hitchcock film than no Alfred Hitchcock film, but it is true that as they age, film directors tend to lose some of their oomph and relevance.
MOVIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Clint Eastwood Successfully Sues Lithuanian CBD Company for $6.1M

A Fistful of Delta-8. Million Dollar Edible. The Good, The Bad and the Tinctures. There’s something decidedly dissonant about trying to mash Clint Eastwood and CBD together, isn’t there? And evidently, the legal system agrees. Last year, the actor and filmmaker sued a trio of CBD companies over claims that he had endorsed their products. “Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview,” one filing from his legal team stated.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy