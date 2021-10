Briana DeJesus' appearances on the upcoming Teen Mom crossover spinoff special may be minimal. The MTV reality star, 27, shared a recent photo to her Instagram stories dressed in casual attire. But it was her caption that has fans questioning what capacity she may be shown in the special that's currently under production. "Fired attire lol," she captioned the photo. It's unclear if she's been fired from the show or from her day job outside of the show.

