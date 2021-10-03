CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2021 MLB Postseason schedule

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MLB Regular Season is in the books and while the possibility was there for chaos on Sunday, the races in the National and American Leagues have been decided and the playoff field is set. Things will get underway on Tuesday with the American League Wild Card game with the Yankees facing off against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The National League Wild Card game will be Wednesday with the red hot Cardinals traveling to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.


Talking Chop

Braves continue to rest starters in penultimate regular season game

Jesse Chavez will take the mound in a bullpen game for Atlanta in the second to last game of the season. For a breakdown of the pitching matchup, see the game preview here. As for the lineup itself, the Braves are clearly trying to use the last three games with no playoff ramifications as opportunities to rest the regulars that have played so much over the past few months. Joc Pederson returns to the leadoff spot, with Orlando Arcia batting second, giving Ozzie Albies the day off...quite a sight indeed. Freeman moves back down to batting third for the day, with Dansby batting cleanup. Rosario starts in left, batting fifth, with Adrianza giving Austin Riley a break and batting sixth. In the final two spots before the pitcher, Heredia bats seventh, playing center, and Contreras gives d’Arnaud a rest day behind the plate, batting eighth.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves offense does enough early to nullify a late Mets surge in a 6-5 Atlanta win

Atlanta had a pretty smooth journey to their 87th win of the season on Saturday on the whole, even without most of their starters, despite a late surge by New York. After a relatively quiet first two innings from both offenses, the Braves opened the scoring in the third. After a bizarre incident in which the sole tore off of his shoe during a swing mid-at-bat in the first inning, Joc Pederson hit a solo homer in his second at-bat. A double from Orlando Arcia was followed by an RBI single from Freeman to score the second run of the inning.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves shutout Mets to close out regular season

Jorge Soler homered to lead off the game and the Atlanta Braves never looked back as they closed out the regular season with a 5-0 win over the New York Mets. Soler got things started quickly for the Braves as he jumped on an 0-1 fastball from Syndergaard and drove it out to left for an early 1-0 lead. The ball left the bat with an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.
MLB
Talking Chop

Charlie Morton, Braves close out the 2021 season against the Mets

Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will close out the 2021 regular season Sunday afternoon at Truist Park against the New York Mets. The Braves wrapped up a four straight division title earlier this week and are now playing out the string while preparing for the NLDS which will get underway Friday.
MLB
Talking Chop

October 3: Mets vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will try to wrap up the 2021 regular season on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Mets. The Braves dropped Friday’s opener 4-3 but held on late Saturday for a 6-5 win. Charlie Morton, who was announced as Atlanta’s Game 1 starter for the NLDS Saturday, will make a final tuneup start Sunday. The Mets will start Noah Syndergaard who will be making his second major league appearance this season following Tommy John surgery.
MLB
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB postseason: The playoff field is finally set!

The hunt for October lasted until the final day of the MLB season. In fact, entering Sunday, there were six teams still battling for playoff spots or positioning, and they all played at the same time!. Here's how things shook out after No. 162:. NL WEST: The Giants and Dodgers...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘You have to have no bias’: The underdog White Sox present betting fans a test of heart vs. head

The Chicago White Sox have been good to loyal fan Justin Salgado this year, and not just because they easily won their division. The 25-year-old from Schererville made a preseason bet on Lance Lynn to win this year’s Cy Young Award, given to each league’s most outstanding pitcher. With Lynn dominant in midsummer, Salgado had a chance to cash in early and he took it, winning $800 on his $100 ...
NFL
Talking Chop

Keys to Advancing

1. Our starters will have to be at the top of their game. To be frank, I don't think I've had more confidence in any of the Postseason pitching staffs we've had during my time as a Braves fan (2010) than this one. Our top three all have experience pitching at a high level in postseason baseball. Having Ynoa as a fourth option is also super ideal, as we've seen what he's capable of when on his A game.
MLB

