The Washington Post joins ICIJ and global news organizations in investigating the secret wealth of the rich and powerful

The Washington Post has joined scores of other news organizations in a global investigation called the Pandora Papers that illuminates the hidden world of offshore finance — a system sometimes used to hide wealth from tax authorities, creditors and criminal investigators. Led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the investigation is based on a massive trove of leaked documentation, unprecedented in its size, that exposes flows of money, property and other assets. Key stories include detailed revelations about world leaders who have made use of the offshore system; an examination of the burgeoning U.S. trust industry, which has expanded after offering promises of secrecy; and revelations about the difficulties that authorities and others face in seeking to recover assets shielded offshore. The project will roll out over several days beginning Oct. 3.