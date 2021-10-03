Back And Forth Match With Arkansas St. Sees Troy fall In Five Sets

Jonesboro, Ark. – A back and forth match saw Troy fall to Arkansas St. Saturday night from the First National Bank Arena in five sets (30-28, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 7-15). "I was really proud of our effort tonight," head coach Josh Lauer said. "Arkansas State executed well in sets 4 and 5, and that was a big difference in the match. There is a lot we can learn from this weekend. After the match tonight, our team had excellent perspective, so I'm looking forward to getting back to practice and beginning our preparations for another critical set of matches on the road next weekend."