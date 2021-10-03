CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

West Platte wins two golds at Bishop LeBlond XC Invitational; Maryville boys go 2-3-4

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago

West Platte swept the top spots with the Maryville boys earning three top-four finishes at Saturday’s Bishop LeBlond Invitational at Missouri Western.

West Platte junior Charlie Kinslow won the boys race in a time of 16 minutes, 59.8 seconds, just seven seconds ahead of Maryville senior Jag Galapin. Maryville sophomore Connor Blackford and senior Cale Sterling gave the Spoofhounds a 2-3-4 finish, helping the Spoofhounds (44) edge St. Michael (48) by four points in the team standings.

Galapin led much of the race until the three-mile mark before letting Kinslow but ran out of wind on back-to-back uphills near the end of the course.

“I used all of my legs on the uphills. After that, he just passed me like it was nothing and kicked on me,” Galapin said. “I was hoping to catch, but he just kept going. I tried to get some momentum on the downhill, but no.”

West Platte sophomore Julia Pattison followed with a gold of her own, winning the girls race in a time of 20:02, 26 seconds ahead of the field and leading comfortably throughout the race.

“It’s always nice to see your kids perform at their highest level. Charlie was four or five seconds off his P.R. time and Julia ran a great race today,” West Platte coach Mike Lowe said. “This was a good day today because we saw a couple schools that will be at districts and sectionals. From a mental standpoint, it’s a big deal.”

North Platte’s Brianna Debord crossed in third place with Jessa Cassity in seventh, pacing North Platte to the team win by two points over St. Pius X. St. Joseph Christian’s Jot Wallick finished in 10th.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

