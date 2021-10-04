CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brea Firefighters Battling Brush Fire That’s Burned 21 Acres, 40% Contained

BREA (CBSLA) – Brea firefighters with an assist from the Orange County Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Fire Department, Anaheim and Cal Fire are battling a brush fire that charred an estimated 21 acres of grass Sunday.

The brush fire ignited in the area of North Brea Boulevard and Canyon Country Road around 2:20 p.m., according to the Brea Fire Department.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was 40% contained, OCFA reported. Forward progress of the fire has also been stopped.

Around 7:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound SR 57 off-ramp to Brea Canyon Road that was closed because of the brush fire. The CHP also canceled the SigAlert.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

