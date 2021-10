Some Miami Dolphins fans are writing off the season after two consecutive losses but the sky isn’t falling quite yet and fans shouldn’t be concerned. To think that the Miami Dolphins are a bad football team is easy considering the massive blowout they took in week two and how they started against the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas but if we really look at the team, they are not that bad. They just are not playing to the level they are capable of.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO