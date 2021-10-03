CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 27, Saints 21: 5 things we learned from the Giants’ first win

Cover picture for the articleIt took a month, but the New York Giants won their first game on Sunday. The Giants beat a heavily-favored New Orleans Saints team on the road, 27-21, in overtime. For the first time this year, the Giants finished a game and go into their week of prep for the Dallas Cowboys with something to feel good about. The team has a massively important week of prep ahead of them and little time to dwell on the emotions from the game.

