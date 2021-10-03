Giants 27, Saints 21: 5 things we learned from the Giants’ first win

Football is a game of inches. This much we know by now. For the New York Giants this year, that age-old truism has been especially cruel. Big Blue has lost their last two games on last-second field goals. They’re just a handful of unforced errors and missed opportunities from being 2-1 after three weeks. Instead, the 0-3 Giants are looking down the barrel of another losing season. New York would have to win 10 of their remaining 14 games to have a realistic chance at the playoffs, and they face a daunting schedule of opponents the rest of the way.

