The New Orleans Saints are finally home. Awaiting them is one of the NFL’s best homefield advantages. The Saints fans have been waiting for this game over a year. Coming into town are the New York Giants who have not won a game. Although, the Giants have kept their last two games very close. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming home with a win from Foxborough. The Saints dominated the Patriots in week three to get their second win on the year. If the Saints want to continue the winning ways, then they need to win these key matchups in week four of the NFL regular season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO