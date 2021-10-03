St. Patrick's Fall Fest is a Success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Fall Fest is coming up this weekend. The Rod Run is one of those premier events," said Amy Conkling with Hutch Rec. "Also on Saturday, the morning is kicking off with a 5K/10K Salt City races going on right in front of Salt City Brewing Company, starting at 8 a.m. Later that day, our other premier event for the weekend is our craft brewfest going on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's literally steps outside of our downtown Hutch Rec office, just in front of 17 East First and the Fox Theatre, in that area along First Street, between Main and Walnut."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO