St. Patrick's Fall Fest is a Success
The 2021 St. Patrick's Fall Festival on Sunday was quite a success as several volunteers worked hard over the weekend preparing the delicious turkey and dressing meal. Estimates from the festival organizers are that over 950 plates were served. As was the case last year, meal pick up was done via a drive thru line in front of the church. Following the completion of serving the meal, the drawing for the various raffle prizes was held.www.brady-today.com
Comments / 0