Atlanta Falcons, Washington trading big pass plays in wild start

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Quarterback Matt Ryan had not taken many deep shots for the Atlanta Falcons this season. His yards per target and yards per completion were among the lowest of his career. However, in the second quarter on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, he finally hit on a deep pass. Ryan used play-action and Washington bit, leaving running back-lined-up-as-wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson wide open on a deep post.

