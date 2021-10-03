Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church urge White House officials passage of the family support bill and voting rights legislation.
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church is a member of the Circle of Protection Steering Committee and meet to discuss family support bill and voting rights legislation. Representatives of the Circle of Protection, which is comprised of church organizations with nearly 100 million members in America and abroad,...www.bluemountaineagle.com
Comments / 0