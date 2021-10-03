TIM MCCREADIE TAKES LUCAS OIL LATE MODEL DIRT SERIES VICTORY AT RACEWAY 7
MONROE CENTER, OH – Current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship point leader, Tim McCreadie, extended his lead in the quest for his first series championship as he swept the night at Raceway 7. McCreadie’s Paylor Motorsports entry set Allstar Performance Overall Fast Time, won Penske Race Shocks Heat Race number one, and took the lead over from Shane Clanton after Clanton had a flat tire while leading.centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
