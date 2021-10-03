Is this the end of the NY Mets' core as we know it?

The Braves clinched the division with their sixth win in a row. They couldn’t extend the streak to seven, as the Mets topped a partial lineup by a 4-3 score, behind Brandon Nimmo’s two homers and a good outing by Tylor Megill. No big deal, though, as this game has essentially no implications for anything. The Braves have definitely lost plenty of games like this one in 2021, but this loss doesn’t sting much at all, definitely not as badly as all of those other disappointing finishes.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO