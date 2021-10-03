CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ruling party wins key local elections in Georgia

By Christian Thiele and Irakli Absandse, dpa
 6 days ago

Tbilisi — In the local elections in the South Caucasus republic of Georgia, which were overshadowed by a political crisis, the ruling party Georgian Dream has won, according to official figures. Georgian Dream scored 46.6 per cent of the vote after almost all ballots were counted, the election commission announced...

