Ruling party wins key local elections in Georgia

Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened. After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed. Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO