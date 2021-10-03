CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Where You Can Try New, Never-Before-Seen Apples in Minnesota this Fall

By Carly Ross
KROC News
KROC News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are so many new apple varieties created in Minnesota. Of course, the most well-known and most loved one is the Honeycrisp apple. I know the new apple the University of Minnesota created this year is called Triumph. You can read more about the Triumph apple HERE. There are new varieties being made all the time. It turns out, there is a place in Minnesota, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where you can go try some of the new apples before they've even hit the stores. Sometimes before they even have a name!

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Huge Dog Food Recall Issued Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

Heads up if you've got fur babies! A recall has been issued on a variety of dog food products produced by Fromm Family Foods due to the possibility of elevated levels of Vitamin D. These products were sold in stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and nationwide. 5,500 cases of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
KROC News

Why Minnesota’s Covid Delta Variant Keeps Appearing in This Gross Place

Cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant are continuing to show up in this gross yet telling place in Minnesota. So why is that?. We've heard how the Delta variant has been super active in Minnesota right now, continuing to cause outbreaks and straining health resources across the state. And one of the most telling places health officials can tell that the variant is still active in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is in our wastewater.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Take a Guess What This Truck Was Hauling When It Rolled Over in Wisconsin

They call Wisconsin America's Dairyland, but this truck wasn't hauling milk when it rolled over into the ditch along I-94 Thursday. These are the types of accidents and crashes that shiver you to the core-- if you're a lover of fermented malt beverages, as I am. It's the story of the massive semi-truck that dumped its load into the ditch along a stretch of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, near Hixton (which is near Black River Falls, a little under two hours east of Rochester) at about 9:15 Thursday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Popular BBQ Joint Closes Rochester Location

I know that a bunch of businesses rely on Facebook posts to help spread the word about whatever they are selling or doing. When money is tight, Facebook is a great tool (except when it's not working...#toosoon?) If you weren't aware, that's not always the best way to "spread the word" about big changes. In fact, you might post extremely important news but sadly, a bunch of people will never see it. That's what happened to me and I found out the hard way that a popular BBQ place in Rochester, Minnesota closed their location and is now 60 minutes away.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple Picking#Apple Orchards#Apple Cider#Food Drink#University Of Minnesota#Applehouse
KROC News

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Minnesota

Morris, MN (KROC AM News) - Monday night’s $700-million Powerball jackpot was won by someone who bought a ticket in California. While there were no big Powerball winners in Minnesota, there was a million-dollar winner in another game. The lucky ticket for the Gopher 5 game was sold at a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

This Minnesota Golf Course Has A “Hidden” Feature That Will Make You Smile

As the summer has officially turned to fall according to both the calendar and mother nature, golf courses across Minnesota will be getting ready to start to wind down for the winter months. While the weather is still nice, you might want to head on out to Saint Paul and check out one particular golf course, Highland National Golf Course, for a feature that will surely put a smile on your face.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KROC News

Two Lottery Winners In SE Minnesota Will Remain Anonymous

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - There have been two lucky Minnesota Lottery scratch game winners in southeast Minnesota in the past few days, including one in Rochester. But the names of the winners are a mystery. The Minnesota Lottery recently began withholding the identities of winners for privacy and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota’s Most Famous Haunted Airbnb Is Only 70 Miles Away

The Manor House Chamber is mysterious, maybe even haunted! It's easily the most famous Airbnb in Minnesota. What makes it so mysterious? Well, according to the host, Sean... Interested in something that is not "run of the mill"? Look no further... The Manor was built in 1883 and remained in the same family for several generations. Once voted the most mysterious house in Saint Paul by the Pioneer Press many years back it has proven to be true.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Deadly Minnesota Tornado is Now Part of a New Hollywood Movie

A massive, deadly Minnesota tornado that took place in 2020 is now part of a major Hollywood movie. Even though tornadoes have occurred in all 50 states, including many right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, when Hollywood makes a movie about a big twister, it's usually set in places like Oklahoma, Kansas or parts of Texas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

No Winner: Biggest Powerball Jackpot in Months Grows Larger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is growing larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night's drawing. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. The jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to...
LOTTERY
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy