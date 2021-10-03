CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

JDC financial discussions continue

By JEN LAZENBY NWS Asst. Editor
Northwest Signal
 5 days ago

The future of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center (NOJDC) continues to be discussed amid financial difficulties. In early September, Fulton County Commissioner Joe Short, who also serves on the detention center’s financial committee, met with the Henry County commissioners to update them on how the center has seen a decrease in revenue, causing the facility to dip more and more into its carryover. On Thursday, Henry County Domestic Relations/Juvenile Divisions Judge Denise McColley met with the commissioners to further discuss the situation, which will likely require a contribution from the four member counties — Henry, Fulton, Williams and Defiance — to help it continue to operate in the short-term. Henry County’s portion would be in the range of $80,000-$100,000.

