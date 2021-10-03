Super League’s alternative Dream Team for 2021

Last week, the Super League Dream Team was announced and it’s hard to have too many gripes with the selection. Plenty of the top performers in the 2021 season have been rewarded with their place in this year’s Dream Team, but there are always those who are unlucky to be left out especially players in sides who have struggled this year. So, today we’re giving those players some much needed love after some brilliant performances by giving you our alternative Dream Team for this season.