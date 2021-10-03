Lady Titans finish regular season with scoreless tie at Evansville Central
One streak came to an end and one continued in the Gibson Southern Lady Titans soccer team's regular season finale at Evansville Central Thursday. The team's shutout streak extended to eight games as sophomore goaltender Choley Graham and the Gibson Southern defense kept the Lady Bears off the board but the Lady Titans seven-game win streak came to an end as Gibson Southern did not score any goals in a 0-0 tie.www.pdclarion.com
