Rentzel and Graham for parental choice

It is well known that many grand and great grandparents do not share intimate details of their health with their children; they do not want to burden or have their children worry. Doing in-home consultations has taught me some very important lessons. One of the biggest lessons that I learned was that parents do not want to be parented by their children. When the children demand that their parents get some help around the house, most parents revolt. On the other hand, it is quite entertaining to watch the 50+ year old kids trying to reason with their teen age acting 80-year-old parents. Just for the record, the parents almost always win. In most of these scenarios, the parents do need some support, it’s just that the children took the wrong approach.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO