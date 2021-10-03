CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rentzel and Graham for parental choice

By Barbara Tyndall, North Pole
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

To the editor: Support Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham for school board Oct. 5 if you are opposed to masking children as young as 2; believe that parents should be the authority for health choices in their children's lives; and think that the role of the board is to ensure the effective education of our students.

