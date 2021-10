A dire situation is unfolding in Alaska, where a surge of COVID-19 cases is forcing doctors to prioritize the care of some patients over others, reports the Associated Press. As of October 5, according to data tracked by the New York Times, the state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation. For people in rural Alaska requiring higher levels of care, it is hit or miss: sometimes they're transferred to hospitals in Anchorage or Fairbanks; other times they must wait hours for a facility or bed to open—or, in a couple of cases, die waiting, per the AP report.

