RICHMOND (KPIX) — The West Contra Costa Unified School District voted on whether or not to mandate COVID-19 vaccination but the controversy wasn’t just about the mandate. The school board broke the issue down into three motions: 1) a vaccine mandate for staff, board members and volunteers 2) vaccination requirement for vendors and 3) vaccinations for students. The first two passed easily but the thornier issue was mandating vaccines for students. Late Thursday night, the board passed the mandate for students as well. Parents lined up at DeJean Middle School in Richmond hoping to attend the in-person board meeting. “I’m here as a concerned...

RICHMOND, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO