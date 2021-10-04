Facebook Whistleblower Comes Forward in 60 Minutes Interview: ‘Over and Over Again…It Chooses Profit over Safety’ (UPDATED)
Frances Haugen was hired by Facebook to join the social network’s “Civic Integrity” team, and was distraught when the group was dissolved right after the 2020 election. She began gathering internal documents and communications, eventually quitting in May and turning over a trove of tens of thousands of pages of evidence to federal investigators. On Sunday, she publicly revealed her identity for the first time, granting an interview to 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0