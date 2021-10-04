CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Whistleblower Comes Forward in 60 Minutes Interview: ‘Over and Over Again…It Chooses Profit over Safety’ (UPDATED)

By Sarah Rumpf
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances Haugen was hired by Facebook to join the social network’s “Civic Integrity” team, and was distraught when the group was dissolved right after the 2020 election. She began gathering internal documents and communications, eventually quitting in May and turning over a trove of tens of thousands of pages of evidence to federal investigators. On Sunday, she publicly revealed her identity for the first time, granting an interview to 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley.

