The Sooners (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (9-5, 0-3) 3-1 on Friday night in Norman for their first conference win of the season. In set one Oklahoma and the Wildcats started off set one tied 12-12, with neither team hopping out to a seizable early advantage. Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson helped carry the offensive load for the Sooners early in set one, with three kills and a dig. Kansas State ran off to a 23-21 lead, however, following a 2-0 run. Despite bringing the score back within one point, the Wildcats closed out OU with a 25-23 set one win.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO