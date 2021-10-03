CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ruling party ahead after Georgia's municipal elections

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 5 days ago

Results from Saturday's election in the Republic of Georgia show the ruling party leading in municipal polls while fighting to hang onto the leadership of major cities including the capital, Tbilisi. The credibility of the vote for dozens of mayors and thousands of local posts was questioned in a preliminary...

lmtribune.com

Rebel Yell

ruling party wins important local election |

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whbl.com

Georgia ruling party takes lead in local voting amid political crisis

GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
Rebel Yell

New protests loom after local elections in Georgia |

GEORGIA STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Gwinnett's 2021 municipal elections

Voters in Gwinnett's cities who want to cast ballots in their respective municipality's election this fall have little time left to make sure they are able to do so. Monday is the last day voters can submit paperwork to register to vote in elections held on Nov. 2, according to the Secretary of State's website. There are no county-wide elections this year, but it's a different story in Gwinnett's cities.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Communist party wins municipal election in Austrian city

BERLIN — The Austrian Communist Party unexpectedly won a municipal election in the Alpine country's second biggest city Sunday, according to preliminary results. The Communists got 28.9% of the vote in the election for the city council in the southern city of Graz, ahead of the center-right People's Party with 25.7%.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq's south.Friday's so-called "special voting" two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday's vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq's estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

'Can you believe this?': key takeaways from the report on Trump's attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Centre-right coalition beats mogul PM in Czech vote

Prime Minister Andrej Babis narrowly lost a cliffhanger general election to a centre-right alliance on Saturday, final results showed, in a surprise reversal for the billionaire populist. Turnout reached over 65 percent, up from 60.84 percent in the previous general election in 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. The United Arab Emirates last year became the first Arab state to normalize relations with Israel since Egypt and Jordan decades earlier, with Bahrain and Morocco following suit soon afterward.
WORLD
SFGate

Scandal-tainted PM Andrej Babis in lead of Czech election

PRAGUE (AP) — The centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis was leading in the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, partial results suggested Saturday, despite a turbulent first term for Babis with numerous scandals. The two-day election to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Austria's Kurz steps down as chancellor amid graft claims

Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal. Vice Chancellor and Greens leader Werner Kogler said he would meet Schallenberg Sunday to discuss how the coalition would continue to govern, calling Kurz's resignation a "right and important step". 
EUROPE
AFP

Iraqis head to early vote with little hope for change

Iraqis go to the polls Sunday for parliamentary elections, two years after a wave of anti-government protests swept the war-scarred country, but analysts say the vote is unlikely to deliver major change. Jawad, an elderly man who declined to provide his surname, lost his son two years ago when authorities used force to put down the anti-government protests.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Peru president names environmentalist as new PM

Peru swore in an environmental activist as prime minister Wednesday, replacing a controversial leftwing figure in the politically tumultuous South American nation. Hours later, Castillo swore in the environmental and human rights activist as his new PM, a move seen as a sop to the moderate wing of the informal leftist coalition that supports him.  
ADVOCACY
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone "very well."His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a "good day" for the discussions."I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile's municipal runoff election is underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobilians are taking to the polls today to cast their ballots in their city's municipal runoff election. The most talked about race involves the incumbent for the District 2 seat on the Mobile City Council, the late Levon Manzie, who died unexpectedly late last month. Manzie's...
MOBILE, AL

