Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church urge White House officials passage of the family support bill and voting rights legislation.

According to the latest report from the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Republican legislators in 19 states have enacted 33 laws this year that make it harder for Americans to vote. Many of these measures wouldn't have become law under the Voting Rights Act, but with Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices having gutted the landmark civil rights statute, there was little voting-rights advocates could do to stop the anti-voting campaign.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO