CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church urge White House officials passage of the family support bill and voting rights legislation.

By St. Louis American staff
St. Louis American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church is a member of the Circle of Protection Steering Committee and meet to discuss family support bill and voting rights legislation. Representatives of the Circle of Protection, which is comprised of church organizations with nearly 100 million members in America and abroad,...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

White House proposes tech 'bill of rights' to limit AI harms

Top science advisers to President Joe Biden are calling for a new “bill of rights" to guard against powerful new artificial intelligence technology. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Top Justice official: Voter discrimination is ‘alive and well,’ urges restoration of Voting Rights A

A top Justice Department official on Wednesday told Congress that voting discrimination is “alive and well” while calling for a revitalization of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the civil rights era law that helped secure voting rights for millions facing discriminatory obstacles. Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Richmond
Reuters

White House backs workplace rights bill for nursing mothers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday said it is backing a bill that could give millions of new mothers more workplace rights when they pump breast milk. A U.S. House of Representatives bill cosponsored by both Democrats and Republicans would, if passed and signed into law, require employers with 25 or more workers to provide time and private space for nursing mothers.
POTUS
Axios

White House science advisers call for an "AI Bill of Rights"

The Biden administration is exploring a "bill of rights" to govern facial recognition and other potentially harmful uses of artificial intelligence, but the problems AI poses are much bigger than figuring out how to regulate a new technology. The big picture: There's no good way to regulate AI's role in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Episcopal Church#Family Support#African American#Latino#The White House
Fox News

Senate Judiciary GOP argues claims of Trump pressure on DOJ after presidential election are overblown

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are releasing dueling reports on former President Donald Trump's alleged pressure on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate election-related claims during December 2020, with Republicans calling their counterparts’ claims overblown. The GOP report, which was spearheaded by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Senate Democrats take new steps to restore the Voting Rights Act

According to the latest report from the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Republican legislators in 19 states have enacted 33 laws this year that make it harder for Americans to vote. Many of these measures wouldn't have become law under the Voting Rights Act, but with Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices having gutted the landmark civil rights statute, there was little voting-rights advocates could do to stop the anti-voting campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
INFORUM

Letter: Urge legislators to vote 'no' on spending bill

We do not want our Congressional representatives to support any of this socialist spending of $1.5 trillion, $3.5 trillion. This is irresponsible and way out of the realm of realistic. We are talking trillions, not hundreds of dollars. It does not even come close to reasonable. By the way, why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis American

Rep. Cori Bush holds town hall, focuses on housing justice

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, held her monthly telephone town hall Thursday evening, where she focused her remarks on housing justice. “I want to update you all on the work we've been doing to ensure that every single person in this country can access safe, stable and affordable housing,” she said at the beginning of the event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

White House digs at GOP, says ‘no real courage’ from House members to support infrastructure bill

The White House took digs at congressional Republicans, saying there is "no real courage" from House members to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. During the White House’s daily press conference on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich if the White House believes the progressives in Congress were to blame for the hold-up of infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills in the House that has furloughed thousands of Department of Transportation workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

Haley, Scott, Rubio advising group pushing for GOP diversity

A group intent on expanding Republican power over state-level offices is rolling out a national effort to diversify and grow the GOP, led by an advisory council featuring several potential future presidential contenders. The Republican State Leadership Committee launched its “Right Leaders Network” on Thursday, according to information it shared with The Associated Press. Its […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy