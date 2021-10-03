Stephen Paul Hutcheson obituary
After a courageous battle with leukemia, Stephen Paul Hutcheson passed away on September 28, 2021 in Dallas, TX at age 65. He was the son of Paul and the late Nancy Hutcheson, born in Tampa, FL on February 14, 1956. He was husband to Ruth, father to David (Samantha) Hutcheson and Laura (Matt) Brown. He was brother to five sisters who admired his knowledge and wit, Libby (Jeff) Smelser, Laura (Tim) Reeves, Joy (Brent) Siota, Sylvia (Karry), Lewis, and Carol (Patrick) Donahue.news.murfreesboro.com
