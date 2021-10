Liverpool look to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League as they take on Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds drew 3-3 in a thriller with Brentford on Saturday and it meant they topped the table after Chelsea and Manchester United lost their matches.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man CityJurgen Klopp admitted post-match that his side did have problems: “Well it’s not so difficult [to analyse the match] because the struggles we had were obvious and the good things we did were obvious as well.“With the ball we were really exceptional I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO