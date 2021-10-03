Campbell's Carelessness, Aggressive Play-Calling Costly

Squandering opportunities to score has been all-too-common of a theme throughout the early portion of the Detroit Lions' 2021 season.

And, the issue reared its ugly head once again in the Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday.

The Lions had nothing to show on the scoreboard going into halftime, as they trailed the Bears, 14-0. Yet, it could've been a much different game, if it weren't for the Lions' multiple self-inflicted wounds -- especially from Jared Goff -- and some overaggressive play-calling.

Heck, it could've been a 14-14 game at half, if it weren't for the aforementioned miscues.

Detroit's blown chances offensively started early in the contest.

Chicago opened up the game with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 6:11 off the clock. Detroit then responded by stringing together a double-digit-play drive that could have also resulted in a score. In fact, the Lions got the ball all the way to the Chicago 8-yard line, leading to a first-and-goal situation for Goff & Co.

What had been a great opportunity to tie the game was erased, though, when Goff committed his first of two major turnovers. On the 11th and final play of the drive, after apparent miscommunication with center Frank Ragnow, Goff fumbled the snap, leading to the costly turnover.

The Bears followed it up by marching right down the field for a six-play, 89-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by David Montgomery's second of two rushing touchdowns.

Then, on the subsequent Detroit possession, Goff & Co. were driving again, and got all the way down to the Bears' 5-yard line. This time it wasn't a turnover that cost the Lions an opportunity to score. But instead, it was overaggressive play-calling on the part of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

The Lions got all the way to the 5-yard line, via a 33-yard pass from Goff to second-year receiver Quintez Cephus. However, on the following three plays, Goff threw an incomplete pass, second-year running back D'Andre Swift lost two yards on the ground and Goff scrambled for a positive two yards.

All of this led to a fourth-and-5 play for Detroit, with 9:35 to play in the second quarter.

Sure, the Lions were only five yards away from the end zone, and at the time, were moving the football with relative ease against Chicago.

However, Campbell & Co. were searching for their first victory on the season, and were in the midst of a winnable game. To me, it should've made the solution easy: Get the almost "automatic" points from that distance and kick the field goal.

And, I know that the Lions' active kicker for the game, Ryan Santoso, only had attempted two field goals in his career prior to Sunday -- he didn't attempt a single one against the Bears. I'm also aware of the fact that many analytical minds in that circumstance would go for six points instead of three.

However, I don't care about any of that. It was another opportunity to put points on the board that was squandered by the Lions, and ultimately, it was an erroneous decision from Campbell and his coaching staff.

Detroit then got the ball back with 8:00 to go in the second quarter, after forcing the Bears to go three-and-out.

And, if you can believe it (I know you can), the Lions managed to suffer another self-inflicted wound, and Goff was the culprit yet again.

This time, Detroit marched all the way down to the Chicago 3-yard line, leading to a third-and-goal situation, with 2:59 to play in the first half.

On the 10th play of the drive, Goff proceeded to be sacked at the Bears' 12-yard line by Robert Quinn, who stripped Goff of the football. The ball was recovered by Khalil Mack at the Chicago 20-yard line.

Thus, another Detroit offensive possession that appeared to be bound to result in points was prematurely stunted.

If there was a theme to the Lions' first half, it certainly was the squandering of chances to get on the scoreboard.

Goff and the Lions' offense played a much better second half, scoring two touchdowns. But, Campbell's overaggressive play-calling still managed to get in the way of his team late in the fourth quarter.

Goff & Co. drove into the red zone yet again, and this time, held the ball at Chicago's 8-yard line with 4:15 to play. This was set up by a nine-yard pass from Goff to rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown on a third-and-10 play.

So, it was a fourth-and-1 situation, and with the Lions trailing by 10, 24-14, they had a decision to make: Kick the short, "gimme" field goal or go for it and try to punch it in the end zone for six.

Well, Campbell and his coaching staff, being the aggressive individuals that they are, opted to go for it and out of the no-huddle, and once again, it backfired.

Detroit attempted a short pass to St. Brown, and it went incomplete.

Campbell talked about his controversial fourth-down decisions after the game.

“I don’t regret any of them,” Campbell told reporters. “But, the last one at the end, here’s what I would have done, is that I wish we’d have huddled up. And, that’s on me. Should have huddled them up, give us our best play on fourth down and get the first down, get a touchdown and then, we go from there. I wish I’d have done that.”

The offense was clicking on all cylinders at this point, though, and it played a factor in why the Lions decided to go no-huddle, according to Goff.

"I’m sure, in hindsight, obviously, we’d love to huddle up and get our best play call there. We were just rolling with the momentum," Goff said after the game. “It’s always double-sided -- do you want to let them get their best call on defense, or do you want to get your best call on offense? So, yeah, it’s always both sides. We thought we were moving the ball pretty good there and wanted to keep going.”

Going for it on fourth-and-1 was a bit more reasonable from Campbell & Co. than the previous fourth-down conversion attempt, since this one was only from one yard out. However, I still would've kicked the field goal to make it a one-score game. Or at the very least, the Lions should've relied upon their run game to get the first down.

The Lions, at this point, still had enough time remaining to get a stop on defense and then get the ball back to tie up the game and force overtime.

It was not an extremely smart call from Campbell, and it wasn't the most pretty game from him and his coaching staff as a whole, especially on those fourth-down calls.

And, in the process, his inexperience as an NFL head man certainly showed.

Campbell will need to clean his act up quickly, if he wants to help his team start coming out on top in winnable games, like on Sunday.