Mike Dean’s Reaction to Guardiola Going Mad on the Sideline is Excellent

By Neville O'Donoghue
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Barcelona manger Pep Guardiola went mad on the sideline today between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield and rightly so for what should have been a clear second yellow when James Milner took out their star player Bernardo Silva. Manchester City had a tough week this week with...

