CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Latina detective brings flaws to second case in Terry Shepherd's new book series

By RICK BROWN, Yard Light Media
Kearney Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Terry Shepherd draws on some aspects of real life to fuel his fiction. “The cool thing about stories is that there is some sort of transformation of the characters,” he said in an interview from his home in Jacksonville, Fla. “Some change has to happen as part of the story. And all the characters are flawed. That’s something I love about reading this stuff; they do have some parallel to real life. We all come into this life with a specific toolbox. We all come with strengths and weaknesses.”

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: Second installment in 'Badger' series fun for the younger set

“Dig here,” said the map with a big red “X.”. And you did, and it was fun, and it’s a challenge, too, because you have to be smart to read the clues and de-cypher the secret messages. Treasure hunting is great, even if it’s just a game that adults set up, even if everybody knows it’s not real. Or read the new book “Egg Marks the Spot” by Amy Timberlake – and, well, is it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Myhighplains.com

Author Terry Overton Speaks on New Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –“Both Sides of the Border” is Terry Overton’s newest book release. It’s inspired by true events detailing the different life experiences of the border told by two different people. Inspired by True Current Events. Dolores, Ernesto, and Emilio Sanchez are on a quest to America to find...
AMARILLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Latina bookstore ends West Side 'book desert'

SAN ANTONIO - A new bookstore opens today (Friday) on the city's West Side. The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore is located on the grounds of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. They will feature books from Latino authors, including children's books, fiction, non-fiction, history, poetry and memoirs. The center tells us this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
INFORUM

Local author Tory Christie publishes second children's picture book

For author Tory Christie, writing a children's picture book, geared toward the littlest of readers, challenged her in ways she wasn't expecting. Christie focused on keeping the text simple while still conveying a story about how important every being's place is in the world. Then her publisher Amicus Ink found an illustrator who brought the story to life through beautiful pictures, and her "Big Blue Earth" series came to life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Kearney Hub

Southwest writer Anne Hillerman to talk at ‘One Author’ event

KEARNEY — Award-winning author Anne Hillerman will speak at the eighth annual One Author Kearney event 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave. Her appearance is sponsored by the Kearney Public Library Foundation and the Kearney Public Library. A book-signing will follow her talk. Free tickets...
KEARNEY, NE
Telegraph

Bringing it back: new book examines St. Louis WWE precurser

ST. LOUIS — Award-winning author, film producer, and sports historian Ed Wheatley will be at the fourth annual Edwardsville Book Festival at 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Edwardsville City Park to sign and discuss his new book, “Wrestling at the Chase.”. The festival runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wheatley, 68,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Soap Opera Digest

DAYS’s Jackée Harry Books New Series

Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) has a new project that has been ordered to series. The actress will star in the Freeform comedy, EVERYTHING’S TRASH, as Zora. “Back in May, I filmed a pilot with the hilarious @dopequeenpheebs for @freeform and I’m so excited that everyone will get to see the genius of this woman on their screens soon!” she posted on Instagram. “Congrats on the series order, @dopequeenpheebs! You deserve it. 😘♥️ #EverythingsTrash.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latina#Book Series
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
michiganchronicle.com

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Says No Family Has Come To Visit Him

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized due to a battle with non-COVID related pneumonia. According to reports, the “One Wish” singer was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida on Saturday after having trouble breathing and talking. Ray revealed that he’s been alone throughout most of his hospital stay, and no family has come to visit him. He told Hollywood Unlocked:
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy