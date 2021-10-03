Latina detective brings flaws to second case in Terry Shepherd's new book series

Author Terry Shepherd draws on some aspects of real life to fuel his fiction. “The cool thing about stories is that there is some sort of transformation of the characters,” he said in an interview from his home in Jacksonville, Fla. “Some change has to happen as part of the story. And all the characters are flawed. That’s something I love about reading this stuff; they do have some parallel to real life. We all come into this life with a specific toolbox. We all come with strengths and weaknesses.”