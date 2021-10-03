CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Fall craft show to be held Oct. 9 in Council Bluffs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show will be held Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The show is billed as one of Iowa’s largest shows, with over 150 talented exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Among the various products being sold at the show are leather goods, wine barrel furniture, paintings and prints, ceramics, wall hangings, toys, blankets, jewelry, metal art sculptures, pet products, etched and stained glass, yard and garden art, pottery, candles, clothing, quilts, aprons, pillows, doll clothes, baskets, rugs, place mats, table runners, purses, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood and metal signs, soap and lotions, emu oils and many more original products.

