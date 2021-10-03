Airbnbrilliant designs: Unique stays on Airbnb
Vacation in the Hundred Acre Wood at “The House at Pooh Corner.” This “Winnie the Pooh” themed Airbnb is in Nutley, England. The so-called “Bearbnb” celebrates the 95th anniversary of the first publication of A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s book series “Winnie the Pooh.” Although the silly old bear won’t judge you if you spend your stay doing nothing, the stay comes with a guided tour of the Hundred Acre Wood and a chance to play Poohsticks on the Poohsticks Bridge. The cottage comes stocked with yoga mats when it’s time for your stoutness exercise. And if you’re in the mood for food, there’s hunny-inspired snacks.www.lsureveille.com
